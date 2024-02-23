LP Forum Knocks Soludo Over Crackdown On Newspaper Vendors In Anambra

A group identified as Forum of Labour Party 2023 House of Assembly Candidates in Anambra State, has slammed Governor Charles Soludo over the recent destruction of newspapers on news stands in Awka, the state capital.

Naija News learnt that Awka Capital Territory Development Agency officials, an establishment charged with the development of Awka city, clamped down on newspaper vendors, seizing and destroying their wares.

Condemning the act, the LP forum, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Humphrey Iloh, described it as dictatorial.

The group also referenced the killing of a drug dealer in the state and urged the Soludo-led government to desist from further humiliation and intimidation of residents.

The LP forum added that it would be left with no option but to approach the court and seek an order to compel the House of Assembly to commence the impeachment process on the governor to rescue Anambra people from Soludo’s dictatorial regime.

The group said, “Our attention has been drawn to trending news with pictorial and video evidence on social media of Prof. Soludo-led government destroying newspaper stands and beating up newspaper vendors in Awka.

It stated that it would be left with no option but to approach the court and seek an order to compel the House of Assembly to commence the impeachment process on the governor to rescue the Anambra people from Soludo’s dictatorial regime, if the governor does not desist from such acts.

“Also, on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Ogbo-ogwu in Onitsha; the brutal killing of one Mr. Arinze Obunadike, a drug dealer at Ogbo-ogwu, and resident of Iyiowa Odekpe, in Ogbaru LGA and indigene of Okija in Ihiala LGA, by Special Anambra State Anti-Touting Squad (SASA).

“We, the members of the Forum Of Labour Party 2023 House of Assembly Candidates, condemn in its entirety these double tragic and unfortunate acts by Prof. Soludo-led Government and other previous actions, which is a clear indication that Anambra State is now under a dictatorial regime.

“The Anambra State of today was not the friendly and peaceful Anambra that the previous governments left for Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

“His current style of governance is totally against Section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, which declares that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of Government.”