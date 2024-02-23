JUST IN: ‘Jagaban Is Working’ – Abuja Youths Hold Rally In Support Of Tinubu

Youths affiliated with the Nigeria Civil Society Forum (NCSF) gathered in Abuja to participate in a solidarity rally expressing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration.

Naija News reports that the youths gathered at the Unity Fountain in the Business District Centre of the Federal Capital City as early as 9 am, carrying placards and dressed in white T-shirts and face caps emblazoned with the bold inscription “Jagaban is working.”

Placards bearing the inscription “NLC Stop Faking To Be Fighting For Nigerians” were observed, reflecting sentiments regarding the planned two-day nationwide strike organized by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

According to the organizers of the solidarity rally, their decision to mobilize was prompted by the proliferation of inaccurate narratives regarding the state of affairs in the country.

They emphasized that Tinubu remains steadfast in implementing his programs and policies.

Further details to follow…