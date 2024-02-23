Ighodalo Speaks On Parallel Primary Election In Edo

In the wake of the contentious parallel primary elections held in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, the officially recognized winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary, has expressed confidence in the legitimacy of his candidacy.

This development follows reports from Naija News indicating that Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu was declared the winner in an alternative primary election conducted at his residence.

In contrast, Ighodalo’s victory was confirmed in the primary election overseen by Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, marking a significant split within the party’s state chapter.

Addressing the issue during a conversation with Channels TV, Ighodalo, a distinguished lawyer, voiced his lack of concern over the parallel primary, emphasizing the procedural integrity of the election process that resulted in his nomination.

Ighodalo highlighted that the PDP adhered to due process and the party’s constitution throughout the primary election.

He asserted the authenticity of his victory, noting that it is fully endorsed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, which underscores the legitimacy of his emergence as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Ighodalo said, “I think we (PDP) went through the proper process of the party.

“I was not aware that anything else was happening anywhere in the state. This is the authentic process of the party in accordance with the constitution. I’m not worried.

“I’m a lawyer. We do things by the book, in accordance with the rule of law. There is nothing to worry about. I don’t think the rules were broken. I observed that the guidelines and the constitution were followed.”