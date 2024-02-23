I Am Not Desperate To Become Edo Governor – Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has said he is not desperate to be the Governor of the South-South state.

Naija News reported that Shaibu had on Thursday emerged as the winner of a parallel primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo.

The deputy governor won the parallel primaries conducted in his house in Benin City, with over three hundred and one votes.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday morning, Shaibu stated that he is not a desperate politician and he is not desperate to be the next Edo governor.

The deputy governor stated that the reason he conducted a parallel primary election was because the process of the Edo PDP primary election was faulty.

Shaibu asserted that he is the authentic flagbearer of the PDP in Edo state or else the party will not field any governorship candidate in the forthcoming governorship election

Speaking further, the deputy governor stated that he had sent a message to his counterpart, Asue Ighodalo, to join him and work together.

He said: “The process of the primary was faulty…I am not a desperate person and I will not be desperate to become governor of Edo.

”I won the election. I didn’t declare myself the winner. What happened a few weeks ago was cosmetic primary. You cannot carry personal aides to the venue to vote for an aspirant.

”The Congress that was conducted by the governor of Enugu state was marred by irregularities. The PDP should be extremely careful with Edo… let us not get to a point where we may not even field a candidate in this election.

“The governor of Zamfara State might not be compromised financially but he is a member of the PDP Governors Forum and the alliance will be there to support his colleague to do what he wants.

”I have sent a message to Ighodalo so he can join me because I am the authentic candidate and as we go on you will realise it.”