Edo: Ighodalo Denies Obaseki As Political Godfather

The declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has firmly stated that Governor Godwin Obaseki does not serve as his political godfather.

This declaration came shortly after the Governor of Zamfara and returning officer of the election, Dauda Lawal, announced Ighodalo’s victory in the closely contested primary.

According to Lawal, Ighodalo clinched the nomination with a total of 577 votes, surpassing other aspirants in the race.

Notably, Ighodalo was seen as the preferred candidate of Godwin Obaseki, the current governor of Edo State.

This preference sparked discussions around political influences and godfatherism within the state’s political landscape.

However, in a parallel development, Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo, won another governorship primary organized at his residence, highlighting the ongoing divisions within the party.

In an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Ighodalo, a seasoned lawyer, emphasized the autonomy of the people of Edo State in choosing their governorship candidate.

He asserted, “Nobody can impose a governorship candidate on the people of Edo state,” distancing himself from any notions of political godfatherism.

Ighodalo further clarified his relationship with Governor Obaseki, describing it as a long-standing friendship dating back to 1977, rather than a political patronage system.

He said, “Nobody can impose anybody on the people of Edo state. It is impossible. Governor Obaseki is not my political godfather. He is my friend.

“I have known him since 1977. We have been friends, and we respect each other tremendously.”