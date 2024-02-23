Okpebholo Emerges Edo APC Gov Candidate

In a significant development within the Edo State political landscape, Senator Monday Okpebholo (Edo Central) has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship direct primary election.

The declaration was made by the Cross River Governor, Bassey Otu, who served as the Chairman of the Edo APC shadow poll, following the comprehensive collation of results from the 18 local government areas.

The announcement took place at the Lushville Hotel and Suites, located in the Government Reservation Area (GRA), Benin.

Senator Okpebholo secured a total of 12,433 votes, surpassing his closest competitor, Dennis Idahosa, the representative of Ovia constituency in the House of Representatives, who garnered 6,541 votes.

This victory marks a pivotal moment for Okpebholo, positioning him as the APC’s gubernatorial candidate for the upcoming electoral contest in Edo State.

This primary election comes in the wake of a controversial and inconclusive primary held last week, overseen by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The APC National Working Committee intervened, declaring the initial primary inconclusive after disputes arose over the premature declaration of Dennis Idahosa as the winner.

According to Uzodimma’s claims, Idahosa had led the gubernatorial race with 40,483 votes, a figure that was contested by party members.

The rerun of the primary election not only addresses the contentious issues that marred the previous attempt but also reaffirms the APC’s commitment to a transparent and democratic selection process for its candidates.