[BREAKING] Edo 2024: Olumide Akpata Wins Labour Party Gubernatorial Ticket

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olumide Akpata has reportedly won the gubernatorial ticket of the Labour Party for the Edo State Governorship Election.

Naija News reports that the Edo State Governorship Election in scheduled for September, 2024.

Akpata scored 316 votes to win the exercise held at the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Airport Road in Benin City, Edo State capital on Friday.

The Deputy governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, who is the returning officer for the poll made the declaration after collating the results.