What Tinubu Discussed With Afreximbank President, KCH Delegation

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, hosted the President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Benedict Oramah, at the State House, Abuja.

Naija News reports that Oramah was accompanied by a delegation from King’s College Hospital (KCH) in London.

During the meeting, the President commended the Afreximbank and KCH London on the establishment of the Africa Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) in Abuja.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu told the delegation that Nigeria is committed to meeting the health needs of its citizens.

The Nigerian leader added that Africa cannot afford to remain behind in quality and accessible healthcare systems.

Tinubu said: “We welcome this significant step towards investing in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“This facility is a great commitment to humanity. We are open and ready to assist this project in every way possible.

“Africa is in need, and Nigeria is committed to the needs of its people. Putting people’s welfare first is putting healthcare first.

”Out of every five black persons, one is a Nigerian. We are racing against time to meet our obligations to our people.

“This project will further strengthen our long-term vision for the healthcare of our people.

“We are determined to succeed, and whatever you need in order for us to achieve this project, I want to assure you, we will do it.”

On his part, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate, said the federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the bank for a $1 billion facility to finance healthcare investment in Nigeria.

He added that Afreximbank and KCH London are collaborating on building a medical and nursing school alongside AMCE Abuja.