Tinubu Appoints Gaga NEXIM Bank ED

In a strategic move to strengthen the Nigerian Export-Import Bank’s (NEXIM) executive leadership, President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ibrahim Gaga as the Executive Director, Corporate Services.

The announcement was made by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement released on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Gaga, a seasoned lawyer, brings over two decades of comprehensive experience in the banking and legal sectors to his new role at NEXIM.

Prior to his appointment, he served as the Board Secretary and Legal Adviser at the bank, roles in which he demonstrated exceptional expertise and leadership.

The statement, titled ‘President Tinubu appoints new Executive Director at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank,’ highlighted the President’s expectations for Gaga.

It noted that the President anticipates Gaga will inject renewed zeal and diligence into his new position, significantly enhancing NEXIM’s capacity to fulfill its mandate.

This mandate includes providing critical finance, risk mitigation services, and accurate trade and market information to support Nigeria’s export-import sector.

This appointment is part of President Tinubu’s broader initiative to bolster the effectiveness and efficiency of Nigeria’s financial institutions in support of the country’s economic growth and development.

It follows the recent approval of DCG Kemi Nanna Nandap as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, succeeding Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, whose term concludes on February 29, 2024.

With Gaga’s extensive background and proven track record in the banking and legal arenas, his leadership is expected to drive significant progress in achieving NEXIM’s strategic objectives and bolstering Nigeria’s position in the global export-import market.