Police Release LP Chairman, Julius Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has been released on bail by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Recall that Abure was arrested on Wednesday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, by the operatives of the Zone 5 Command, alongside the state chairman of the party in Edo state.

Speaking on the matter, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, said Abure and three other individuals were arrested over a petition accusing him of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit dangerous harm.

Following the development, some Labour Party chieftains made their way to Benin over the arrest of their national chairman barely 48 hours before the party’s primary election ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial polls in the state.

Addressing journalists during a visit to the police facility, LP’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk, said he and several members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), along with certain senators, had travelled to Benin in order to ascertain the reasons behind Abure’s arrest.

According to him, they are only waiting for clearance, after which they will properly brief the press on Abure’s arrest.

However, Naija News gathered that Abure was released on bail on Wednesday night after several interventions.