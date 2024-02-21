Why Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure Was Arrested – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the arrest of the Labour Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Naija News earlier reported that Abure was arrested on Wednesday afternoon by the Police in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday evening, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, said Abure was arrested for attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and related offences.

Momoh said that Abure and four others were arrested over a petition written against them by a petitioner whose name he did not mention.

According to Momoh, an allegation of attempted murder was levelled against Abure by a member of the party.

He said, “I wish to confirm the arrest of the factional chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and four others.

“It has to do with a written petition that was endorsed by the AIG Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector General of Police.

“There are video clips, recordings of the petitioner being assaulted, being beaten when he came home last year to conduct ward matters.

“It is a case of attempted murder, conspiracy, illegal possession of arms and other related offences.

“They were also in possession of firearms; a short gun and three rounds of ammunition.

“Investigation is ongoing. They were just arrested today. More details will be provided later.”