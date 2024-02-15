Edo 2024: Abure Speaks On Joining Gubernatorial Race To Succeed Obaseki

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, said he has no interest in the Edo State gubernatorial election to succeed the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Abure stated this in an interview on Arise Television on Thursday.

He lamented the leadership failure in the country due to the inability of political parties to produce the best candidates.

Abure also promised to use the Edo state guber race as an opportunity to ensure the process is fair, free and credible.

He said, “I’m not interested in the gubernatorial race; I feel that the process must be open, transparent, and competitive.

“I have fought over the years that we have had leadership failures in the country because other political parties that produced leaders have lacked internal party democracy, and therefore, the best cannot come out of the parties.

“Now that I have the opportunity in Edo, I will work with the National Working Committee (NWC) to ensure that the process is free, fair, and credible.

“I have the responsibility to ensure the party gets the best candidate for the people of Edo State. Once again, I have no interest in becoming the gubernatorial candidate in the state.”

Speaking on the suspension of the party’s National Treasurer, Oluchi Okpara, over N3.5 billion fraud allegation against him, Abure said the issue in the party was caused by external persons being used to disrupt and cause chaos in the party.

He added, “If you follow activities closely, you will understand that the party came under heavy attacks after the 2023 general elections, to destroy the foundations so that there won’t be credible opposition in the country.

“It is obvious that a lot of people are being used to disrupt and cause chaos at the party.”