NNPP Screens Four Aspirants Ahead Of Edo Governorship Election

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has screened four members contesting to be the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 Edo governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) scheduled the off-cycle election in Edo for September 2024.

In preparation for the poll, the chairman of the screening committee for the Edo NNPP primaries, Abdulrahman Abubakar, announced that academic records, National Youth Service eligibility, membership and voter cards, passport photographs, and other pertinent details were thoroughly reviewed during the screening session of the aspirants held in Abuja yesterday.

“We will be very interested in whoever becomes our candidate. Our interest is that we should produce, by the grace of God, the next governor of Edo State,” Daily Trust quoted Abubakar saying.

Earlier, the four aspirants, Pastor Azemhe Azena, Balogun Engeleyeme, Rev. Sebastian Iyere, and Peter Okoeguale, boasted at separate interviews that they were qualified academically and by experience to become the party’s flagbearer in Edo and win the coming election.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu is not in support of using zoning to determine the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2024 governorship election in the state.

According to Oshiomhole, the President wants the most popular candidate to emerge through a free and fair primary election.

The former APC National Chairman made this known on Wednesday while speaking with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

On those citing examples of Kogi and Benue State, Oshiomhole maintained that after allowing Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo to succeed Yahaya Bello even though they are from the same senatorial district, and also not stopping the Tivs from dominating Benue State governorship elections, the APC cannot single out Edo State for zoning.

He stressed that the President has not endorsed zoning for the rescheduled APC governorship primary slated for Thursday, February 22.

Naija News recalls the APC had declared its controversial governorship primary in Edo State over the weekend as inconclusive after Dennis Idahosa, had initially been declared winner by the chairman of the primary committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

This is as controversy trailed the primaries after two other candidates – Monday Okpebholo and Sunday Dekeri also claimed victory.