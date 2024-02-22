Full List Of Aspirants As PDP Picks Edo Governorship Candidate Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to conduct its primary election to pick a candidate for the 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

No fewer than 576 delegates will decide the fate of the 10 aspirants at the primaries set to hold at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin.

Ahead of today’s primaries, the PDP had earlier cleared some aspirants who indicated interest in clinching the party’s ticket.

The 10 aspirants cleared to contest the governorship primary are Hon. Omosede Igbinedion; former chairman Edo State APC, Anselem Ojezua; former chairperson of Esan West Local Government Area, Felix Akhabue, former managing director of Sterling Bank, Dr Asue Ighodalo; Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Arthur Esene, former House of Representatives member, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama; Amb. Martin Uhumoibi, Osaro Onaiwu and Umoru Hadizat.

The exercise will be conducted by an electoral committee chaired by Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, with Governor Sheriff Oborevwhori of Delta as co-chairman.

Other members of the committee are Senator James Manager (secretary), Senator Bayero Nafada, Mrs Nella Rabana, SAN, Hadiza Mustapha and Chief Felix Hyatt.

The PDP State Organising Secretary, Tony Anenih Jr, in a statement, released the processes of the exercise, highlighting that the party is set to conduct the primaries, which would lead to the emergence of a candidate who will fly the party’s flag during the election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).