‘Enough Is Enough’ – Osun CSOs Protest, Call On Tinubu To Alleviate Nigerians Hardship

The Osun Civil Societies Coalition (OCSC) has urged the Bola Tinubu-led Government to think of ways to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians, instead of making millions of Naira available to governors as palliatives.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of OCSC, Waheed Lawal, issued the statement on Thursday amid a protest by civil society organizations against the escalating cost of living and economic challenges in the nation.

Protesters marched from Nelson Mandela Freedom Park to the renowned Olaiya-Overhead Bridge in Osogbo under the banner “OSOGBO ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, President Bola Tinubu, let the poor breathe.”

Security personnel were at the protest location to prevent any disturbances or violence.

Lawal said, “President Bola Tinubu must look beyond giving millions of naira as palliatives to governors to addressing their hungry subjects but rather find a lasting solution to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.”

The OCSC Chairman criticized the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for withdrawing its support from the planned two-day nationwide protest, describing the last-minute reversal as concerning and disappointing after both labour unions had initially agreed upon the protest.

“I will have loved the TUC to see reason why they ought not to back out at this point because the two-day proposed protest is for the best interest of all nigerians.

“The both labour unions should try and sort things out on or before the commencement of the protest. But if TUC failed to join, we support NLC to carry on with the strike,” Lawal said.

The Director of the Ola-Oni Centre, Wale Adebisi, emphasized that the protest in Osogbo signals a precursor to the nationwide protests scheduled for February 27 and 28, urging President Tinubu to honour his commitments to Nigerians post-fuel subsidy removal.

The spokesperson for The Osun Mastermind, Ayo Ologun, criticized the lack of CNG buses, the absence of an increased national minimum wage, and high living costs under the Tinubu administration, urging swift action to fulfil promises made to organized labour for the betterment of all Nigerians.