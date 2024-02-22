Edo PDP Primary: Tight Security As Accreditation Begins

Security measures have been significantly heightened at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the designated venue for the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship primary election.

In anticipation of the event, authorities have put stringent security protocols in place to ensure a smooth and secure process.

As of Thursday morning, restrictions were imposed on vehicular access to the stadium road, with the Edo State Traffic Management Authority conducting thorough inspections of vehicles seeking entrance.

This move is part of a broader strategy to maintain order and prevent unauthorized access during the critical electoral event.

Policemen have been strategically deployed along the road leading to the stadium, with additional personnel stationed at the entrance.

Their primary mandate is to vet individuals attempting to enter the venue, ensuring that only authorized persons with legitimate business related to the primary election are granted access.

The decision to ramp up security follows the unrest that marred the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election last Saturday.

Reflecting on the incident, the police, through its spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, emphasized that the disturbances served as a wake-up call.

Nwabuzor stated that the police would no longer perceive such elections merely as party affairs but as events requiring comprehensive security oversight.

He said, “You could remember that we had just a little hitch of a particular party delegate election. That has been an eye-opener to Edo State Police Command that we should no longer see it as a party affair.

“The delegates are people with diverse interests, people with diverse behaviours, people with different attitudes and characters. So, this time around, we are going to ensure that the right thing is done and protect the lives and property of these party members.

“The Nigerian Police, Edo State Command is ready to ensure that there is a peaceful, hitch-free delegate election cutting across political parties in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police has adequately deployed officers and men for the exercise and we believe that with the number of officers, the calibre of officers he has deployed for this exercise, we are not hoping to see any form of violence or civil disobedience.

“The vigilante will not be part of the election process, be it a state election or general election. They are a state-owned security outfit, so we cannot take the risk of having them around in this kind of important assignment.”

Ten aspirants vying for the PDP governorship ticket in the state will test their popularity at the primaries today as 563 delegates nominate the party candidate for the September 21 governorship election.

The candidates include Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, former chairman of Sterling Bank, Asue Ighodalo, Former Edo State All Progressives Congress chairman, Anslem Ojezua, former House of Representatives member, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Felix Akhabue, Amb. Martin Uhomoibhi, Hafia Hadizat Umoru,. Omosede Igbinedion, Earl Osaro Onaiwu and Arthur Esene, will be hoping to clinch the ticket despite protests from nine of the aspirants who felt that the delegate election was skewed in favour of Ighodalo.

As of the time of filling this report, accreditation was ongoing at Edo Hotel Marquee at the Government Reservation Area, Benin.