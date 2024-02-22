Edo PDP Governorship Aspirant Withdraws, Gives Reason

One of the aspirants in the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary in Edo State, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, has withdrawn from the race.

Naija News reports that Ogbeide-Ihama made this known in a letter dated February 12, 2024, and addressed to the party’s National Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, and copied to the National Working Committee of the PDP.

In the letter, made available to journalists on Thursday, Ogbeide-Ihama stated that several irregularities have marred the election process.

According to Ogbeide-Ihama, he, alongside other aspirants, voiced out their dissatisfaction with the lack of transparency in the process, but it was glaring that the party leaders had decided to favour a particular aspirant.

The letter read, “Over a year ago, in response to the overwhelming calls from a diverse section of our citizenry, I began the painstaking consultation process with various stakeholders in our state.

“Based on their response, I set out on the journey of contesting for the governorship position of Edo State, following all the laid down processes provided by our party’s National Working Committee.

“Unfortunately, the process was corrupted by the several irregularities that marked the ward congress organised by our party in the state. I and eight other aspirants voiced our dissatisfaction with the transparency of the process and the culpability of the committee that was sent to oversee the process. It was glaring that the process had been skewed to favour a particular aspirant unjustly.

“As committed party members, we followed established processes to express our dissatisfaction by approaching both appeal panels set up to address issues arising from the congress with evidence of apparent violations of the guidelines published by the party.

“Unfortunately, the National Working Committee’s continued intention to deny aspirants a level playing field sadly ignored the recommendations from both panels. This situation has made it impossible to continue with a process in which I have lost confidence in its integrity and credibility.

“Having consulted with my family, key stakeholders, and supporters, I have taken the hard, honourable, and logical decision to withdraw from the process of selecting a candidate for our party for the 2024 Edo governorship elections.

“I will further communicate my subsequent actions with you if and when necessary.”