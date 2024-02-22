Abure Speaks After Release From Police Custody (Video)

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, said his arrest by the Police was wrong and unjustified.

Recall that Abure was arrested alongside the Edo state chairman of the party, Kelly Ogbaloi, and two others, by a combined team of police officers and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Addressing supporters and party members after his release on Thursday morning in Benin City, Abure said no struggle to liberate a country comes easy, adding that he will continue to fight for injustice.

The LP chairman, who said he was released by the Police on bail after several interventions, thanked party members for their support and commitment.

He said, “Let me thank and appreciate all of you here for the solidarity, for the support and for your commitment.

“No struggle to liberate a country comes easy. Many countries of the world where freedom fighters have fought for the emancipation of the people suffer injustice, suffer prosecution and it is what is happening to me and my other colleagues since after the general election.

“After the general election, they tried to instigate crisis in the party, they tried to bring false accusations against us. They have come to talk about forgery at a time, when it did not work, they came with embezzlement.

“Any person that is aggrieved within the party, they go and instigate them to write petition and to make trouble. And the irony is that the Police even act on those things (but) at the end of the day, they will find out that those things are false.

“Yesterday, we were making arrangements for the primaries and of course the Police swamped on us, arrested us over what I would not want to discuss now because investigation is going on and therefore, I do not want to preempt them.

“But I must state clearly that following several interventions, they have graciously released me on bail.”