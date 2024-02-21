Yakubu Gowon Reveals The Truth About ‘Rejecting’ ECOWAS Invitation

Former Nigerian Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has denied rejecting an invitation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to speak on issues affecting the regional bloc.

Speaking to newsmen at the State House on Wednesday after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, Yakubu explained that reports about rejecting an invitation from ECOWAS and the federal government was simply a case of miscommunication.

There had been reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, had organized a press conference at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, where Gowon was expected to address the current state of affairs in the region.

Specifically, he was supposed to discuss the issue of coups and the subsequent threat by the Republic of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to withdraw from the organization, but the former President reportedly declined the invitation.

However, shedding more light on the development, Gowon said what happened was a case of miscommunication, and he has discussed with President Tinubu over the issue.

He disclosed that the press briefing is still expected to come up at a later date.

Gowon said: “This is my first visit to Mr President since the inauguration but I was there at the inauguration to wish him well and all success. If you remembered how busy he was after that visitors, members of government, various personalities, so it was not possible for me to be able to see him.

“After the time I had to travel abroad but from broad he was able to reach me on my birthday and after that interesting social media report that I was dead. “But when I came back I made a number of efforts but unfortunately I think because of his busy programme it was not possible for me to see him.

“ But luckily enough, this time he was able to give me the opportunity to see him and to discuss various matters especially the issue of the ECOWAS problem at the moment which I think needs to be resolved. And being the surviving leader, or founding fathers of the ECOWAS I think we had to discuss some of his plans in order to see what can be done to bring the matter under control. So, this is what has brought me here and we had a very interesting meeting.

“And I’m sure some of you have read report that I refused to attend ECOWAS conference isn’t it? Is it you that did that report? Who did that? You know trying to give that impression that it was me who was probably trying to sort of sabotage ECOWAS. No, that is not the case.

“I think there was a miscommunication but then it gave the opportunity for Mr President to call me so that we can discuss what I was to do.

“So that ECOWAS meeting was part of the discussion we had today. So that has been done and solved and I hope that we can probably be able to have that message done later on today at ECOWAS headquarters probably by 5pm they will let you know.”