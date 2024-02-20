Ex-Head Of State, Gowon Rejects FG, ECOWAS’ Invitation To Speak On Bloc Issue

A former Head of State in Nigeria and one of the founders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has reportedly declined an invitation to intervene in the ongoing crises within the regional body.

Naija News understands that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, had organized a press conference at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, scheduled for 12 noon, where Gowon was expected to address the current state of affairs in the region.

Specifically, he was supposed to discuss the issue of coups and the subsequent threat by the Republic of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso to withdraw from the organization.

Recall that the military juntas in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger had announced their intention to leave ECOWAS on January 28, citing allegations of the regional body being influenced by foreign powers and betraying its founding principles.

They also accused ECOWAS of failing to provide support in their fight against terrorism and insecurity, while imposing illegal, inhumane, and irresponsible sanctions following the coups.

The regional body’s leadership voiced apprehension the day after, expressing worry that unelected leaders were using public posturing to prevent their people from exercising their sovereign right to make important decisions.

ECOWAS has urged the three countries to restore civilian rule through sanctions and rejecting proposals for extended democratic transitions.

During a recent meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, the Mediation and Security Council, MSC, at the ministerial level, encouraged the concerned nations to focus on dialogue and reconciliation.

However, according to Vanguard, Gowon has rejected the invite to speak on the happenings.