Reactions As NYSC DG Visits Former Landlord In Osun State (Video)

Several reactions have trailed the visit of the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed, to his former landlord in Iree, Osun State.

A video shared by the NYSC via its official Facebook page showed the moment Ahmed visited Iree, where he resided while serving as a corps member many years ago.

See the video below.

Following the development, some Nigerians took to social media to express their views on the visit of the NYSC boss.

See some of the reactions below.

@cbngov_akin1 wrote: “This is a very good gesture. Good memories. Iree Alalubosa.”

@Vanosmo4ti wrote: “The kain respect this man will henceforth command in that area enh no be small.”

@chukahanthony wrote: “This is so cool. The Baba will turn into a celebrity. Treat people well. They’ll remember that always.”

@PrivateJay01 wrote: “This is a beautiful gesture by the DG 🙏🏿❤️ I for do ham, but I dey owe my baba Landlord that year.”

@Godsbeloved007 wrote: “This is why it is good to be good to people, for no reason. You can’t accurately predict people’s future, merely using their current situation.”

@isaiahobaz wrote: “I dey miss my people for Oyo… I hope to visit my landlord one day… 😔😔😔… Dey gave me free accommodation during my days in service.”

@yoboydonchichi wrote: “I for like do this kind thing ooo but baba no like me at all because I dey date him daughter that time. Afusat baby.”

@major_oluderua wrote: “He did this because the landlord was good to him and others, if not… Tah. Lesson: Always do good in life.“