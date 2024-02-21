One Killed As Troops Raid Terrorists’ Hideout In Kaduna Forest

Troops of the Nigerian Army have successfully neutralized a terrorist in Kaduna State.

Naija News understands that the development happened during operations in Yadi Forest in Kaduna, where the troops destroyed many terrorist camps along the river lines.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday (today), Army spokesperson, Maj-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed that the troops also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation that was conducted on Tuesday, February 20.

He said troops also encountered an ambush staged by the terrorists during the operation.

“But responded with a heavy volume of fire neutralizing one of them, while others scattered in disarray,” Nwachukwu said.

According to the army spokesperson, the troops successfully retrieved a variety of items during the operation.

These items comprised two Ak 47 Rifles, six Ak 47 Magazines, five rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 331 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 PKT machine gun ammunition, and two PKT machine gun ammunition links.

Additionally, three Motorbikes, two power-generating sets, two Desert Camouflage outfits, a pair of Desert boots, Leg and hand chains utilized for securing kidnap victims, nine Baofeng Radios without Chargers, one Talisman vest, one International Passport, two Voter’s cards, and two National Identity cards were also recovered.

Nwachukwu mentioned that the soldiers were continuing their pursuit of escaping terrorists in order to eliminate their activities in the forest and bring back peace and stability.