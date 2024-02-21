Emefiele Sues Akpabio For N25 Billion Over Defamatory Statement

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has demanded N25 billion in damages against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, citing defamatory statements made by the latter.

In a claim that has stirred significant public interest, Emefiele’s legal action comes in response to Akpabio’s critical remarks, which attributed various charges and economic mismanagement to Emefiele’s tenure at the CBN.

During a statement on Sunday, Akpabio highlighted several allegations against Emefiele, including illegal possession of firearms and unauthorized printing of Naira notes, which he claimed contributed to Nigeria’s current economic difficulties.

The Senate President further accused Emefiele’s policies and decisions of being the root cause of the widespread hunger and economic hardship faced by Nigerians today.

Akpabio’s comments also underlined the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to rectify the alleged damages inflicted by the past administration, emphasizing efforts to ensure national stability and food security for all Nigerians.

In a legal notice dated February 19, as reported by TheCable on Wednesday, Emefiele’s counsel, Matthew Burkaa, outlined the ex-CBN Governor’s demands.

The notice stipulates a call for Akpabio to compensate Emefiele with the sum of N25 billion and issue a public apology for the remarks deemed defamatory.

Failure to comply with these demands, the notice warns, will prompt Emefiele to pursue further legal actions to seek redress.