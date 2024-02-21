Drop Treason Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu Similar To Sowore’s Case – Isiguzoro Urges Tinubu

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has urged President Bola Tinubu to drop the treason and terrorism charges against Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Isiguzor urged Tinubu to drop the terrorism and treason charges against Kanu, in line with the treatment of activist Omoyele Sowore, and demonstrate integrity and justice.

Naija News recalls that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government had revealed its intention to discontinue the trial of politician and media owner Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (also known as Mandate).

The federal government’s decision was communicated to the Federal High Court in Abuja via a notice of discontinuance dated February 14.

The notice was filed on February 15th by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Isoguzoro emphasized that the release of Kanu goes beyond legalities, highlighting it as a moral reckoning and a crucial step towards addressing past injustices.

He believes that dismissing charges against Kanu will not only provide closure but also facilitate reconciliation and peace in the Southeast, viewing Kanu’s freedom as a significant moment in Nigeria’s quest for justice and unity.

Isoguzoro further stated that President Tinubu’s stance on the issue will reflect a dedication to the rule of law and the promotion of inclusivity and harmony among Nigerians.

The factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, in a statement he signed, expressed: “In a resolute and unyielding stance, we issue an urgent appeal to President Tinubu to demonstrate integrity and justice by immediately dropping the terrorism charges against IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, following the recent commendable action taken to dismiss the treasonable felony charge against Yoruba activist Omoyere Sowore.

“This critical moment demands bold and decisive leadership to steer Nigeria towards true healing and unity.

“We laud the Federal Government’s decision in the Sowore case, emphasizing the imperative for parity under the law. Fairness and equality must prevail, and we steadfastly demand that the same measure of justice be extended to Nnamdi Kanu without delay. The principles of justice must be blind to ethnic affiliations or political considerations.

“Ahead of Monday 26th February 2024, the Federal Government’s resumption date for the trial against IPOB leader Nigerians, particularly the Ndigbo community, passionately implores President Tinubu to instruct the Attorney General of the Federation to cease Kanu’s trial and withdraw all charges against him, citing legal provisions as seen in the Sowore matter. Consistency and equality before the law are non-negotiable in a democratic society, and any deviation undermines the fabric of justice and equity.”

Meanwhile, the candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, Omoyele Sowore, has called for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Naija News recalls that Kanu has been in detention since June 2021 after the regime of former President Muhammadu Buhari, in collaboration with the Kenyan government, apprehended him in Kenya and renditioned him to Nigeria in violation of national and international laws and treaties.

Speaking on Kanu’s prolonged incarceration, Sowore argued that there would be no peace and progress in the country if there is no justice.