Tinubu Govt Discontinues Sowore, Bakare’s #RevolutionNow Protest Trial

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has revealed its intention to discontinue the trial of politician and media owner Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare (also known as Mandate).

Naija News reports that the federal government’s decision was communicated to the Federal High Court in Abuja via a notice of discontinuance dated February 14.

The notice was filed on February 15th by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The notice reads: “By virtue of the power conferred on me under Section 174 (1) (c} of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, Section 107 (1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, SAN intend to discontinue charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019.”

Recall that Sowore and Bakare were arraigned in 2019 before the Federal High Court in Abuja for staging a protest rally in Abuja, which was tagged “Revolution Now.”