Computer Village Is Not Supposed To Be A Full-Blown Market – Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has said that it will not go back on its plans to relocate traders in Computer Village, Ikeja to Kantagua, Abule- Egba, area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the State Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, stated this on Tuesday, during an inspection tour of the Ikeja Computer Village.

With him on the assessment tour were top management of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABSCA, led by the General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki.

Recall that Naija News earlier made a report that the state had announced its intention to move traders to Katangua.

Shedding more light on the development during the assessment, Babatunde explained that Computer Village is a residential area and not meant to be a full-blown market.

According to him, “The present administration led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to the restoration of the master plan of Lagos which is being degraded and distorted.”

“The relocation of computer village presently in Ikeja to Kantagua in Abule- Egba area of the state is in progress and when fully completed will boast of world class facilities such as: schools, hospitals, clinics, hotels, banking facilities, warehouses, storage rooms, among others which will make shopping more conducive and befitting of the mega city status as envisage by the Governor and as obtained in other modern cities of the world.”

“The Computer Village area within the state Law is a Residential Area and is still a residential area that has grown into a full-blown market which is against the Modern City Plan of the State.

“The current location of computer village in Ikeja was planned to be a residential area and that plan is being distorted by commercial activities within the area. We cannot fold our hands and allow the distortion to go on, the residential status of that area must be restored.”