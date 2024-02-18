Lagos State To Relocate Computer Village To Katangowa

The Lagos State Government has announced its intention to relocate the Computer Village from Ikeja to Katangowa in the Abule-Egba area of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr Olajide Babatunde, disclosed this on Saturday during a joint inspection and enforcement carried out by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) in conjunction with some law enforcement agencies and other relevant government agencies.

Babatunde explained that the reason for the relocation was to re-organise markets in the state.

He said, “We are trying to re-organise all our markets. I will give an example; in Ikeja, we have the Computer Village, which is being relocated to Katangowa.

“Hence, it is not just the Computer Village alone; there are other activities that would happen in the Katangowa market.”

Babatunde promised that in the upcoming weeks, the efforts of the government on the Katangowa market would be noticed.

“We are moving those people who seem to be on the road in Ikeja and obstructing traffic, into a proper market big enough with all the services, with crèche for their children, schools, playground, churches, mosques, storage room, warehouses, some accommodation and hotel facilities.

“We are trying to do things properly, we are working on all of these things to ensure that we re-generate, re-develop, innovate, conserve and anything we need to do in terms of the terminologies we have in urban development, will be put to play in Lagos in way that we would have a greater Lagos rising,” he added.