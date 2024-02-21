Aiyedatiwa, Fayemi, Duke, Others Bid Farewell To Akeredolu In Ibadan

Notable personalities, on Tuesday, attended the commendation service organized in honour of the late Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), at the All Saints Church, Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Naija News recalls that the late Ondo governor died on 26th December 2023, in a German hospital at the age of 68.

Present at the service include the incumbent Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa; his deputy Dr Olaide Adelani; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Adenike Adeyemo; former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; and the Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye.

Others include Oba Otudeko, former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; retired AIG Tunji Alapinni, former Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, and many others.

The widow of the former governor, Betty Akeredolu and her children were also in attendance at the church.

Speaking at the service, the Bishop, Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Rt. Revd. Williams Aladekugbe called on the Federal Government and the security agencies in the country to redouble their efforts in ridding the country of myriads of socio-economic and security hardships ravaging the people.

Aladekugbe, while drawing from the Book of John 11 25 with the theme: “The Blessings of Death”, lauded Akeredolu for being a very courageous man “who impacted meaningfully in the lives of his people.

He was enthusiastic in giving birth to Amotekun such that in Ondo State, you cannot see my cow wandering about, saying, “This, we still see in Abuja up till today. He was a courageous and pragmatic leader and we bid him farewell today”.

In his message to the Federal Government regarding protests by the masses over hunger and economic hardship being experienced, the Bishop said: “We sincerely appeal to all tiers of government to urgently intervene in the skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs and other items in our dear country.