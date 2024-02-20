Photos: Residents Stranded As Flood Submerge Many Houses In Lagos Communities

The rain, which started around 6 am on Tuesday in most parts of Lagos State, took over streets and bridges.

Naija News learnt that many residents were reportedly stranded as flood submerged many houses in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The flood also affected other communities like Abule-Egba, Command, Agege and Egbeda areas of Lagos, causing delays in vehicular movement.

Confirming the situation, the Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the South West, Ibrahim Farinloye, said Emergency responders from the state and federal government agencies were on the ground to rescue the trapped victims.

He advised residents of Command Area to take alternative routes when going out by avoiding Command and the nearby areas as the flood has overrun the bridge in the neighbourhood.

“NEMA, fire service and police are working to get trapped people out of the area,” he added.

See photos from the flooded areas below:

Meanwhile, reports indicate that suspected armed herdsmen recently caused chaos in Apa, Kwande, and Guma Local Government Areas of Benue State, resulting in the deaths of 10 individuals and injuries to many others.

Naija News learnt that the assailants, who have been moving through various Benue communities with their cattle during the dry season, have launched relentless attacks on Ubele, Ochumekwu, Adija, Kano, and Ijaha in Apa LGA over the past three days.

The National Chairman of the Apa Development Association, a socio-cultural organization, Eche Akpoko, told journalists about the recent attacks and expressed deep concern over the continuous violence and killings in Apa by these attackers, emphasizing that the assaults occurred within a span of three days.