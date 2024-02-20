Marseille Sacks Gennaro Gattuso, Replaces Him With 2023 AFCON Flop

French Ligue 1 club, Marseille, have confirmed the sack of Italian tactician, Gennaro Gattuso, earlier today, February 20.

Former head coach of Ivory Coast, Jean-Louis Gasset who almost led the country to crash out of the 2023 AFCON group stage, has been appointed to replace Gennaro Gattuso.

Recall that Gattuso became the coach of Marseille in late September 2023 but couldn’t help them to be as competitive as expected.

He replaced coach Marcelino who led the French club for just three months before he was sacked. Weeks after Marcelino was sacked by Marseille, Spanish La Liga club, Villarreal appointed him.

As for Gennaro Gattuso, he was sacked by Marseille when the French giants occupied the 9th spot in the French Ligue 1 table after 7 wins, 9 draws, and 6 defeats in 22 league games.

Gattuso led Marseille to record just 9 wins and suffered 6 defeats in 24 games in all competitions.

A statement from the French Ligue 1 club reads: “Olympique de Marseille announces the end of its collaboration with Gennaro Gattuso.

“Marseille would like to extend its special thanks to Gennaro and his entire staff for the unfailing commitment and professionalism they have shown daily, and wishes them all the best for the future.”

70-year-old Gasset who led Ivory Coast to two defeats and a win in the 2023 AFCON group stage is expected to push the club to a strong finish in the 2023-2024 French Ligue 1 season.

Recall that Ivory Coast sacked the French tactician after the group stage and his assistant coach, Emerse Fae led the Ivorians to win the 2023 AFCON by beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final on February 11.