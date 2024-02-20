EFCC Arrest Six Currency Racketeers In Lagos, Recover New Naira Notes

Six individuals have been apprehended in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for their alleged participation in currency racketeering and the illicit trade of new naira notes for commercial gain.

The EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, conveyed this information in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja, Naija News reports.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Adebayo Amupitan, Alimat Oyebode, Isiaka Yusuf, Adeoti Folake, Kafayat Yakub, and Bose Lateef.

“They were arrested at various locations in Lagos, between Feb. 16 and February 17.

“A total sum of N2,597,000, two million five hundred and ninety-seven thousand naira was recovered from them.

“Investigations showed that the suspects specialised in selling new naira notes of different denominations for commercial purposes and financial gain,” the anti-graft agency noted, adding that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) has berated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over his recent comments on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that Akpabio, while speaking at a church service on Sunday, stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration does not know what crime to charge Emefiele with before the court. He added that the former CBN Governor was involved in many fraudulent dealings.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, signed by its Acting National Secretary, Isa Dangaziya, the forum described Akpabio’s comments as mere attempts to divert attention from his case before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The forum said in saner climes, people like the former Akwa Ibom State governor, who allegedly have the baggage of corruption against them, should be either behind bars or hide from public shame.

The Arewa Youths wondered why people like Akpabio, who allegedly looted Akwa Ibom common patrimony and even the country while serving as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, would have the audacity to turn around and blame others for the nation’s misfortune.