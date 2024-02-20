You Attacked Emefiele To Divert Attention From Your EFCC Case — Arewa Youths Slam Akpabio

The Arewa Youths Forum (AYF) has berated the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over his recent comments on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that Akpabio, while speaking at a church service on Sunday, stated that President Bola Tinubu’s administration does not know what crime to charge Emefiele with before the court. He added that the former CBN Governor was involved in many fraudulent dealings.

Reacting in a statement on Monday, signed by its Acting National Secretary, Isa Dangaziya, the forum described Akpabio’s comments as mere attempts to divert attention from his case before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The forum said in saner climes people like the former Akwa Ibom State governor, who allegedly have the baggage of corruption against them, should be either behind bars or hide from public shame.

The Arewa Youths wondered why people like Akpabio, who allegedly looted Akwa Ibom common patrimony and even the country while serving as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, would have the audacity to turn around and blame others for the nation’s misfortune.

The statement reads: “We received with rude shock, the comments attributed to Akpabio attributing the current economic hardship and hunger in Nigeria to the actions and policies implemented during Emefiele’s tenure at the apex bank when in essence, he is one of those who milked and is still milking Nigeria dry and they are walking freely despite humongous corruption allegations.

“To our utter dismay and surprise, the Senate President was reportedly spewing these lies in an update of a church programme posted by Channels Television on its X handle on Sunday – in the sight of God to show how people like him have sold their conscience.

“Just remind Nigerians, as recent as April last year, it was widely reported in the media that the EFCC invited Akpabio, for interrogation over an investigation concerning corruption allegations against him.

“There were allegations of an N40 billion fraud perpetrated in the Niger Delta Development Commission, a parastatal under the ministry superintended by Akpabio for three years.

“Also, there were allegations of over N86 billion contract scams involving him and a former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, which the EFCC had been investigating.

“The anti-graft agency had in the past arrested Akpabio over the alleged theft of N108.1 billion of Akwa Ibom funds.

“The EFCC had earlier invited Akpabio to appear for questioning on March 29, 2023 but his lawyer, Umeh Kalu, SAN, in a letter to the anti-graft agency alleged that his client was suffering from pneumonia and cardiac arrhythmia.

“Looking at the above, any discerning mind would not hesitate to conclude that Akpabio’s outing yesterday was nothing by diversionary tactics, typical of the pot calling the kettle black!”