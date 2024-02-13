Akpabio Swears In Three Newly Elected Lawmakers

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, oversaw the induction of three newly elected senators.

Naija News reports that during the plenary session today, Akpabio swore in lawmakers, including Prince Pam Mwadkon from the Action Democratic Party representing Plateau North, Professor Anthony Ani from the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Ebonyi South, and Mustapha Musa from the All Progressives Congress representing Yobe East.

The Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, administered the oath of office at approximately 11:41 am. Following the swearing-in ceremony, they were escorted to their respective seats.

During the plenary session, the upper chamber held a closed-door meeting with the top military officials due to the deteriorating security situation in the nation.

Present at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Air Staff, Hassan Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, Naija News understands.

In addition to security concerns, the legislators are also focused on Nigeria’s economy. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, is present in the Senate chamber alongside the lawmakers.

Addressing the attendees, Akpabio explained that the invitation was necessary in response to numerous petitions from the constituents of the lawmakers.