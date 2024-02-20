Breaking: President Tinubu To Probe N23 Trillion Way And Means Debt

The federal government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, is set to audit the N23 trillion Ways and Means debt hanging on its neck.

This was made known on Tuesday by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, during the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoFI).

He said the executive arm will soon present a bill to the National Assembly that will authorise the removal of “all taxes and levies that constitute nuisance from the country’s tax system so the government can prevent future Ways and Means indebtedness.

The Minister added that the government will vigorously pursue policies that will allow it harvest revenue in real time from Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) and Corporate entities.

Details later…