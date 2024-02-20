APC Is Special Purpose Vehicle For Personal Gains – Ologunagba

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Debo Ologunagba, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a Special Purpose Vehicle for personal gains.

Ologunagba stated that the ruling party has no mission, vision, policies or programmes for Nigerians and the nation.

Naija News reports that in an interview with Arise News on Monday, the PDP spokesman stated that the ruling party was not interested in serving the people but themselves.

According to Ologunagba, the ruling party has continued to display arrogance in failing to address the nation’s rising insecurity and the economic hardships the citizens are suffering.

The PDP spokesman asserted that President Bola Tinubu and the APC are overwhelmed because they are focused on themselves and not the people.

He said: “This is why they have no mission, vision, policies, or program. The APC continues to display arrogance in failure.

These groups of people didn’t get into the office to serve the people but themselves and the corruption cases are there for us to see.”

Speaking further, Ologunagba stated that the country is gradually grinding to a halt under the Tinubu administration.