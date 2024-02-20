Anambra Female Lawyer Who Brutalized Maid Surrenders To Police

An Anambra female lawyer, Adachukwu Chikelu-Okafor, who brutalized her 11-year-old househelp, has turned herself in.

Naija News understands that the suspect, who reportedly inserted a hot knife into the private part of the house girl, ran away after the incident.

The legal practitioner was subsequently declared wanted by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the State Ministry of Women Affairs with a bounty placed on her.

It was reported that while manhandling the child, she had boasted that nothing would happen to her because she is a lawyer.

The state police command detained her after she turned herself in, a development the state government confirmed to newsmen in Awka, the state capital.

Also, Anambra State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, confirmed the lawyer’s detention, saying that the Onitsha-based lawyer surrendered herself to the police a few days after a bounty of N2 million was placed on her.

Obinabo said the suspect would be arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka this week.

The commissioner further revealed that she visited the brutalized victim in the hospital, noting that the girl had been successfully treated and discharged.