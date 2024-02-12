Minister Places N2 Million Bounty On Anambra Lawyer For Inserting Hot Knife Into Househelp’s Private Part

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, has declared Anambra-based lawyer, Adachukwu Chukelu Okafor, wanted, alongside a N2 million bounty, for brutalising her 11-year-old househelp.

Naija News reported that Adachukwu, who resides in Akpaka, Onitsha, molested 11-year-old Happiness, whom she brought into her home in January 2024 after contacting her parents to help her get a child who would assist her with house chores.

The househelp had mistakenly touched the private part of the lawyer’s little son while bathing him, and she inserted a hot knife into her private part as punishment.

The action generated outrage among residents, which led to the lawyer’s ‘disappearance’, and has failed to disclose her whereabouts or respond to calls.

Briefing newsmen Monday in Abuja, Kennedy-Ohaneye condemned Adachukuw’s action and urged the public to report her whereabouts to the police if seen.

She said, “I decided to keep quiet on an issue, thinking that by now it should have been solved, the issue of one Mrs Adachukwu Cukelu-Okafor, who burnt a 10 year-old house girl with hot knife, putting it in her private part and at the same time using hot iron to do a lot of damages on this girl’s body.

“I kept quiet because I thought by now it should have been solved. For the fact that up to date it has not been solved, I’ve decided to weigh in. Some people ask why the Women Affairs Ministry is always getting involved in things. It is within my purview to get involved.

“Everything that concerns women and children across Nigeria, I have every right to get involved in it. See this one I kept quiet. What has happened till date? Nothing! So I’m not going to listen anymore. I am going to weigh into any issue that concerns women and children across this country.

“So, I am declaring Adachukwu Cukelu-Okafor wanted. With the President we have now, you have to fight for your rights because he listens. When you have a president that listens, it is an opportunity I don’t want Nigerians to miss. This is the time to come out, stand firmly and defend yourself. Defend what is meant for you, defend good positive actions meant for you because the President is all there to care for you.

“Nigerians should go out and search for this woman, bring her out, call any police station and hand her over. The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is offering N2 million to anybody that will lay hands on this woman and hand her over to the police. We need this woman urgently because this girl is in pain. She has been in the hospital. It could be your child tomorrow. It could be anybody’s relation.”