Plateau APC Spokesman Got 20 Death Threats Before His Killing – Secretary Reveals 

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Fuanter, has brought attention to the fact that Sylvanus Namang had received more than 20 death threats before his tragic murder.

Naija News reports that Sylvanus Namang, a native of Mangu Local Government Area and the Publicity Secretary of Plateau State’s All Progressives Congress, lost his life in Pankshin LGA during a burial he attended on Saturday, leading to deep sadness within the party.

Namang was reportedly purchasing items at a local shop in the vicinity when the hoodlums fatally shot him.

The National Secretary of the APC, Festus Fuanter, described Namang’s death as a significant setback for the party and called for a comprehensive investigation, noting that Namang had received more than 20 death threats before his murder.

Fuanter said, “His death is quite sad. If it was a case of kidnapping, they would have abducted him and left. Why kill him on the spot? We are waiting for the outcome of any possible investigation and security report on the circumstances surrounding the incident, and we will respond appropriately.

“Because, before now, he has received more than 20 threats to his life, some of which he has reported to the security authorities.“

Former Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, expressed his devastation over Namang’s killing and urged security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators, while the Chairman of the Plateau State APC, Rufus Bature, characterized Namang’s death as shocking.

Bature said, “As a party, we are not fine at all. The death of the party’s state Publicity Secretary at this time is quite unfortunate. He was a complete gentleman and a humble human being committed to his duties. He had no fears of telling the truth. We will sorely miss him.”