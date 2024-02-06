BREAKING: Plateau Governor Sacks University VC, Four Others

The Plateau State University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Bernard Matau, has been dismissed.

Matau assumed the role of Vice Chancellor of the state university while concurrently serving as the Commissioner for Higher Education during the previous administration led by former Governor Simon Lalong.

Reports indicate that Matau, whose tenure has not yet concluded, was relieved of his duties along with four other heads of tertiary institutions in the state.

These include the Rector of the Plateau State Polytechnic in Barkin Ladi, the Provost of the College of Health Technology in Pankshin, the Provost of the College of Health Technology in Zawan, and the Provost of the College of Education in Gindiri.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau state, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, with immediate effect.

“Similarly, the governor has also approved the removal of the following heads of tertiary institutions: Plateau State University, Bokkos; Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi; College of Education, Gindiri; College of Health Technology, Zawan and College of Health Technology, Pankshin“.

The statement, which did not provide a reason for their removal, instructed all affected heads to take note and promptly hand over any government property they possess to the next most senior officers in the institutions.

It added, “The governor has also approved the cancellation of recruitment earlier conducted by tertiary institutions in 2022 and early 2023 that have been under suspension.

“Consequently, applications for an all-inclusive recruitment for all tertiary institutions would be advertised.”

The statement cited the governor as expressing gratitude to the chairman and members of the Governing Council for their services in the state.

Additionally, he wished them success in their future endeavours.