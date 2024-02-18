Plateau APC Publicity Secretary Shot Dead

The Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, Sylvanus Namang, is dead.

Naija News learned that Namang was shot dead in Pankshin town, Pankshin Local Government Area of the state.

According to Daily Trust, the deceased left home on Saturday to attend a burial in Pankshin, where he was suddenly killed outside his hotel room in the area by hoodlums who opened fire at him around 7:30 am.

Confirming the incident, an APC official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Namang died from injuries sustained in the attack.

He stated that the late Namang was a dependable ally and deeply committed to the development of the APC at the grassroots and state levels, adding that the party would issue a statement regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

Meanwhile, chieftain of APC, Salihu Lukman, has urged a former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, to stop blaming erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari for the economic crisis plaguing the country.

Naija News recalls that Oshiomhole, during an appearance on Channels Television, had claimed that Nigerians are suffering due to the long-term consequences of the former president’s “reckless policies.”

However, reacting to Oshiomhole’s claims via a statement issued in Abuja titled “APC and Question of Liability: Open Letter to APC Leaders,” Lukman stated that it would be uncharitable to make excuses for Tinubu.

He recalled protesting some of the policies, which he claimed were designed to dehumanise a population that was already in pain.

The APC chieftain insisted that all those in the leadership of APC, including the incumbent president, should be blamed for Buhari’s policies.