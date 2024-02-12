Tinubu Was Not An Adviser In Buhari’s Govt Cannot Be Held Accountable – Oshiomhole

The representative of Edo North Senatorial district on the floor of the Nigerian Senate, Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole has fired back at those blaming President Bola Tinubu for Nigeria’s present economic woes.

Oshiomhole, while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday politics, argued that Tinubu cannot be held accountable for the poor performance of his predecessor Muhammadu Buhari despite being pivotal to Buhari’s emergence as the country’s president in 2015.

Naija News reports that Oshiomhole argued that Nigerians were still suffering some of the long term consequences of the failed polices from the President Buhari led government.

He said, “If there is conflict between what i consider to be Nigeria national interest and a political party or indeed any other organisation i belong to, I have no hesitation in subordinating my party interest to the bigger national interest.

“I have also argued that all the political parties put together, they are not up to the sub-total of the Nigerian nation, so my first loyalty is to the Nigerian nation and yes the fact that we belong to APC, at a point if you follow even before the last president left office i lamented aloud, queried aloud and denounced aloud what i saw as reckless policies that were designed to dehumanize the population that was already in pain and i though that that is not what the then president promised and i said i dissociated myself from those policies and I am happy that i wasn’t the only one, there were governors who felt so strong that they approached the court to denounce some of those policies.

“It is the long term consequences of some of those policies that we are still grappling with now…Yes it is our party platform, Bola Tinubu also said we were never a minister in that government, he was not an adviser in that government, he never took contract in that government, then he cannot be held responsible for what the government did right or did wrong.”

His comment comes as the President Tinubu led government continues effort to revive the country’s deteriorating economy.

Naija News recalls that protests have continued to spread across the country following the continued hike in the price of food items and other necessary commodities as Nigerians are are now becoming unable to afford necessary commodities.