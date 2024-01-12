Mutfwang, Lawal, Lalong Arrive Supreme Court (Photos)

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang and his counterpart in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, have arrived at the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the two governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arrived at the apex court ahead of the commencement of the ruling on the governorship election appeals in their respective states.

Also in court is the immediate past Governor of Plateau state and the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Simon Lalong.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his counterpart in Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, have also arrived at the apex court.

The court is expected to deliver judgments in governorship disputes in eight states – Lagos, Plateau, Bauchi, Kano, Abia, Ebonyi Zamfara, and Cross River state.

