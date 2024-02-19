‘Labour Party Is Under A Siege’ – Party Reacts To Call By State Chairmen For Abure To Step Down

The Labour Party (LP) has described the call by state chairmen of the party for its National Chairman, Julius Abure, to step down as a sustained propaganda.

The Labour Party, in a statement on Monday, said members of the public should disregard the call as it is the former National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, and his rebel group, who assembled touts and labelled them state chairmen.

The party stated this through its national publicity secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in response to fresh calls for Abure to step down over allegations of financial misappropriation.

Naija News recalls the Labour Party (LP), chairmen from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), collectively passed a vote of no confidence and called for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

This demand comes in light of serious allegations of misappropriation of campaign funds that have surfaced against him.

The state chairmen, under the leadership of Solomon Ndem from Plateau State, made this demand public during a press briefing in Abuja.

The controversy began when LP’s National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, accused Abure of mishandling a substantial sum of N3.5 billion, purportedly raised from the sales of nomination forms, among other activities in the 2023 general elections.

Despite Abure’s denial of these accusations, the state chairmen are adamant that he must step down to facilitate a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

Following the fresh call for Abure’s resignation, Ifoh said those who made the call were fake chairmen, and the real ones recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), would soon issue a statement.

He said: “Please disregard the trending story that State Chairmen have passed a vote of no confidence on Abure.

“Former National Publicity Secretary of the party Abayomi Arabambi, in cohort with his rebel group, as usual assembled touts and labeled them state chairmen.

“It is a fake story and one of the sustained propaganda attacks initiated by their sponsors to discredit the party.

“The INEC recognised state chairmen will very soon address the media.

“Let it be known that the Labour Party is under the worst kind of siege ever but you can be assured that the party will survive them.”