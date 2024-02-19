LP State Chairmen Demand Abure’s Resignation Over Alleged Fund Misappropriation

In a significant development within the Labour Party (LP), chairmen from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have collectively called for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

This demand comes in light of serious allegations of misappropriation of campaign funds that have surfaced against him.

The state chairmen, under the leadership of Solomon Ndem from Plateau State, made this demand public during a press briefing in Abuja.

The controversy began when LP’s National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, accused Abure of mishandling a substantial sum of N3.5 billion, purportedly raised from the sales of nomination forms, among other activities in the 2023 general elections.

Despite Abure’s denial of these accusations, the state chairmen are adamant that he must step down to facilitate a fair and transparent investigation into the matter.

The call for Abure’s resignation is seen as a move to preserve the integrity of the Labour Party, especially following the heightened interest and support the party garnered during the 2023 presidential elections, with Peter Obi as its candidate.

The state chairmen are now looking towards Peter Obi to exert his influence to ensure that Abure steps aside, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency within the party’s ranks.

Ndem said, “We stand before you with a profound appreciation for the responsiveness of HE Peter G. Obi, a stalwart in our party, for his swift action in response to the call for the external auditing of the LP accounts.

“This gesture underscores his unwavering commitment to transparency and the principles of the New Nigeria project.

“However, we find ourselves at a critical juncture where we must address certain internal matters for the sake of our party’s integrity in the spirit of openness and accountability as elected chairmen of Labour Party in Nigeria, we wish to address certain concerns that have come to our attention.

“We are appealing to His Excellency, Peter G. Obi, Senator Ahmed Datti, and other distinguished personalities within the party to join us in requesting Barrister Julius Abure to step aside.”