Ex-Kwara Gov, Abdulfatah Ahmed Speaks On Visit To EFCC Office

The former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has reacted to his visit to the Ilorin Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News earlier reported that the anti-graft agency had invited Ahmed to come and explain the transactions running into billions of naira during his time as governor of the state.

It was also learned that the EFCC quizzed the former Kwara governor to come and answer questions as to how N3 billion was spent under his administration.

Ahmed was seen arriving at the Ilorin office of the anti-graft agency on Monday morning.

Reacting to his visit in a statement by his spokesman, Wahab Oba, the former governor said the invitation he received from the EFCC was both standard and customary.

Ahmed said that he was in Ilorin to accept the invitation, just as he always has and would continue to do, adding that there is nothing unusual about the invitation by the anti-graft agency.

He said: “I’ve always expressed my willingness to answer any query or question about my stewardship as a governor of the state.

“So, my visit on invitation to the agency’s office today is in tandem with my readiness and preparedness to account for my stewardship.”