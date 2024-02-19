EFCC Quizzes Former Kwara Gov, Ahmed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has quizzed the former Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed.

Naija News gathered that the anti-graft agency invited Ahmed to come and explain the transactions running into billions of naira during his time as governor of the state.

It was also learned that the EFCC quizzed the former Kwara governor to come and answer questions as to how N3 billion was spent under his administration.

According to Channels Television, Ahmed was seen arriving at the Ilorin office of the anti-graft agency on Monday morning.

Before he became governor, he served as commissioner for finance in the administration of Bukola Saraki, his predecessor.

This is the third time Ahmed would be invited by the anti-graft agency since he left office in 2019.

In May 2021, he was grilled at the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja over allegations of fraud.

In December 2020, he was at the commission’s office in Ilorin to clarify certain transactions and decisions he took as governor.