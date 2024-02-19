Edo Guber: PDP Approves Delegate List, Sets February 22 For Primary

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially approved the delegate list for the upcoming Edo State Governorship Election Primary.

This critical step paves the way for the party to nominate its candidate for the governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

The approval was announced in a statement released by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Monday.

The endorsement of the delegate list is a significant move by the PDP as it gears up for what promises to be a keenly contested election in Edo State.

He said, “The NWC has also approved the conduct of the Edo State Governorship Election Primary for Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

“The NWC charges all delegates, aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders, members of our Party and the public to note the official date and venue and be guided accordingly.”

Meanwhile, a leading figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2024 gubernatorial primary in Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, has made a public appeal to President Bola Tinubu, requesting his intervention in the party’s escalating crisis.

The controversy stems from the recent gubernatorial primaries, which have notably resulted in three different flag bearers for the APC, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the party’s unity and preparedness for the upcoming election.

During a press conference held on Sunday evening in Iruekpen, his hometown, Senator Osunbor provided a detailed account of the events that unfolded during last Saturday’s flawed primary.

Highlighting the irregularities and confusion that marred the electoral process, he advocated for the outright cancellation of the primaries, suggesting that a redo is essential to restore credibility and fairness.