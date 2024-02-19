Tony Kabaka, Angry Youths Protest In Edo APC Secretariat, Demand Sack Of State Exco

Youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Tony Adun, popularly known as Kabaka, led some angry youths and women on Monday to protest at the party’s secretariat along Airport Road in Benin City, Edo State.

Naija News learnt that the angry protesters demanded the sack of the state executive members led by acting Chairman, Jarret Tenebe.

The protesters reportedly forced their way into the offices, brought the furniture, bags of rice and other equipment, and vowed to stay at the building for seven days.

Speaking with Vanguard, Kabaka said they were protesting against the conduct of the officials at Saturday’s primary election of the party, which threw up three winners.

Meanwhile, a leading figure in the APC 2024 gubernatorial primary in Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, has made a public appeal to President Bola Tinubu, requesting his intervention in the party’s escalating crisis.

The controversy stems from the recent gubernatorial primaries, which have notably resulted in the emergence of three different flag bearers for the APC, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the party’s unity and preparedness for the upcoming election.

During a press conference held on Sunday evening in Iruekpen, his hometown, Senator Osunbor provided a detailed account of the events that unfolded during last Saturday’s flawed primary.

Highlighting the irregularities and confusion that marred the electoral process, he advocated for the outright cancellation of the primaries, suggesting that a redo is essential to restore credibility and fairness.