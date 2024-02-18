Organised Labour Shifts Ground On N1 Million Minimum Wage

The Organised Labour is prepared to lower its demand for N1m minimum wage for workers in the country in line with realities on the ground.

The President of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and a member of the labour unions, Akeem Ambali, stated this in an interview.

Recall that the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, had in a recent interview said the rising inflation in the country might push organised labour to demand N1 million as minimum wage.

Speaking with Punch, Ambali, who is also a member of the Minimum Wage Committee, said the organised labour has shifted its ground on the N1 million proposed minimum wage.

Ambali said one of the principles of collective bargaining allows all parties to look into all factors before an amount would be agreed on.

He stated that the shift in position will likely be communicated to the Federal Government during the second meeting of the tripartite committee on the minimum wage on Monday and Tuesday.

He said: “The principle of collective bargaining allows compromise once the parties look at all factors to ensure an agreeable amount is reached.

“The second meeting of the minimum wage committee has been slated for Monday and Tuesday.

“On the timeline of March for the expiration of the current minimum wage, we hope that the committee, the Presidency, and the National Assembly will expedite action to ensure that the new Minimum Wage Act would have come to replace the old one by April 1, 2024.”