Armed Robbers Invade Portable’s Music Studio, Cart Away Equipment Worth Millions

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, experienced a robbery attack at his music studio in Sango-Ota, Ogun State, on Saturday morning.

Naija News reports that the music star made this known in a series of posts via his Instagram stories, revealing that all his valuable items and studio equipment worth millions of naira were stolen.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner, who wrote in Pidgin, stated that the group that burgled the studio had always intended to harm him, emphasizing the importance of being cautious, adding that nobody should be trusted.

He said, “Evil people around me. Thank God, say man no be God. Big God go do am again. ZehNation studio.

“ZAzuu Life f**k me up times without number. Thank God I do carry my AjeOlokun follow body trust nobody Dr ZEHNATION CEO EYON DOP Olopa ma ko everybody Ayoyin koni dale Run 000000000 KESARI No Dey House Ajao get chance eni simi ninu adugbo.

“Trust nobody. If you dey comot, carry your ‘aje’ follow body. E don tay wey dem wan achieve me. They have always wanted to burst my studio. Hustle o, so that another man’s property will not enter your eyes. It is those that are close to me that did it. Hungry wants to finish them, They will beg me for help. Yet, they are still coming to steal from me.”